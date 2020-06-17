EVA — Funeral for Willodean Fowler Campbell, 85, will be today, June 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service with burial following in Etha Cemetery near Eva.
Mrs. Campbell entered into her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence in Eva, AL. She was born January 24, 1935, in Pike County, AL to T.W. and R. Dealier Renfroe. She was an assembly worker for Swift Mills in Columbus, GA before moving to Morgan County. Once here, Mrs. Campbell drove a school bus for Morgan County Schools at Eva for 24 years and loved every child and every minute of that job. She decided to retire to travel and enjoy life, which she did with her whole being. Mrs. Campbell loved her church, her friends, going to the Eva Senior Center, playing tri-dominoes and Bingo, and going to the Wagon Wheel Restaurant every morning for a grilled cheese sandwich. Later in life, she developed a love for NASCAR, Alabama/Auburn football, as well as all other sports, and just having a good time. Her smile would light up a room (she was called Sunshine for a reason), and she always made you feel better after having spent any time with her. She looked for the positive in everyone and everything, and her final days were filled with her wanting to be sure everyone got to eat if they came to visit. There was always food at “Nana’s house.”
Preceding her in death were her two husbands, William “Powder” Fowler and Eugene Campbell; her parents, T.W. and R. Dealier Renfroe; three brothers, Willie, Kenneth and Joe Renfroe; one sister, Peggy Smith; and one son, David Fowler, who passed away last year on the same day.
Survivors include one son, DeWayne (Diona) Fowler; one daughter, Jackie (Tim) Kinney; one stepson, Bruce Campbell (Susie); three sisters, Bonnie Jean Flynn (twin), Nell Sanders and Marilyn Poe; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Blake Kinney, Wayne Hudson, Bruce Campbell, Blake Campbell, Jeremy Oden and Derrick Couch.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the church she loves: Eva United Methodist, P.O. Box 5, Eva, AL 35621. The family would like to thank Encompass Health for their excellent care and love shown to Mrs. Campbell and the entire family during these last few weeks of her life. What a blessing they have been to everyone in the home. The family would also like to thank family, friends, and neighbors for the outpouring of prayers, love, food, and all other acts of loving kindness. What comfort and peace there is when the love of Jesus is poured out on others during a difficult time!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.