HARTSELLE — Funeral for Wilma Inez Kirby, 86, will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joey Coots officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kirby died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 29, 1934, in Lawrence County to Berry Lewis Hill and Leler Laurene Gibson Hill. Mrs. Kirby was a Baptist and was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Kirby; a great-granddaughter, Destiny Marie Patterson and a brother, Jimmy Hill.
Survivors include two sons, Tommy Kirby (Donna), Hartselle and Lewis Kirby (Lisa), Priceville; three daughters, Sandra Brown, Sue Chapman (Wayne) and Wanda Patterson (Dave), all of Hartselle; two brothers, Steve Hill (Shelier), Speake and DeWayne Hill (Debbie), Moulton; sister, Opal West, Decatur; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.
Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
