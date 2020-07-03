TRINITY — Funeral for Wilma Morgan, 99, of Trinity will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Shane Williams and Reverend David Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Dancy Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Miss Morgan, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Decatur Health and Rehab, was born March 27, 1921, to James Huey Morgan and Fairy Jane Woodall Morgan. She was a member of Oak Grove FCM Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Thelma Letson, Mary Jolly; brother, Howard Morgan.
Survivors include her brother, James Morgan; nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Donations may be made to Oak Grove FCM Church Building Fund in her memory.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.