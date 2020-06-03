DECATUR — Wilma Richeson Newman, 86, of Decatur, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1933 in Calhoun, TN. She graduated from high school and secretarial school in Chattanooga, TN and worked for the Provident Life Insurance Co. She married Robert Martin Newman in 1955 and they lived in Chicago, IL, Huntsville, AL, Mt. Juliet, TN and Decatur, AL.
Wilma enjoyed raising a family and serving in her church. She taught children’s Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She managed to get two sons raised, educated and married to wonderful daughters-in-law. She had a quick wit and easy laugh and always delighted in the successes of others in her family. Wilma is famous for her homemade chocolate pies and delicious dinner rolls.
She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Newman (Debbie) and Randy Newman (Marla); two grandchildren, Jonathan Newman (Lauren) and Angela Newman Duke (Sam) and four great-grandchildren, Lily Newman, Charlotte Duke, Margaret Duke and Frances Duke (and one more Newman on the way!)
She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph McCaslin and Pearl Elsie (Perkins) Richeson; her twin sister, Velma Marie Webster; and her husband of 61 years, Robert Newman, who loved her very much.
Visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Matt Haines and David Holmes officiating.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of The Terrace at Priceville who gave her wonderful care and loved her like one of their own during her final years.
To God be the glory.
