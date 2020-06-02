DECATUR — Wilma Richeson Newman, 86, died May 31, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery.
