TRINITY — Graveside service for Wilma Thomas Eady, age 93, of Trinity, will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with David Barker officiating.
Wilma Eady passed away on August 9, 2020, at her home in Trinity, Alabama.
Wilma was born August 18, 1926, in Athens, Alabama, to the late Theo and Ethel (Pepper) Thomas. She graduated from Trinity School in 1944. Wilma became a nurse and worked in emergency as well as labor and delivery at Baugh Wiley Hopital. She later retired as a plant nurse from Goodyear Mills.
Wilma was a faithful member of Midway Church of Christ. She loved her entire family and was their rock, while also the picture of patience and kindness.She also took great pride in tending to her many flowers and gardens.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, George Eady; sisters, Catherine Thomas, Lucille White, Ruby Rhodes and Mary Johnson; brothers, William Thomas, Bernard Thomas, Lifford Thomas, Cecil Thomas and Dwight Thomas. She is survived by her sisters, Francis Ogles, of Trinity, Louise Thomas of Trinity; sons, Ronald Hill (Vicky) of Trinity, Lynn Hill of Hillsboro; daughter, Patty Huskey (Jerry) of Trinity; stepson, Jerry Eady (Susan) of California; stepdaughters, Peggy Campbell (Glen), Ginia Marshall (Charlie) and Patricia Eady, all of California; grandson, Eric Hill; granddaughter, Jennifer Hale; granddaughter, Monica Jones; granddaughter, Lindsey Thorn; grandson, Josh Huskey; grandson, James Hill; grandson, Neil Kamery; granddaughter, Lana Kamery; granddaughter, Alison Gregory; granddaughter, Elizabeth Eady; grandson, Max Eady; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank their Midway Church of Christ family, Hospice of North Alabama, and Wilma’s many other caregivers for their loving care of Wilma and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.