DECATUR — Windle Holbert, age 88, passed away on November 9, 2021. Visitation will be on Friday, November 12 at Roselawn Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brother Jack Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Windle was born in Lawrence County, AL to Oscar and Flora Earwood Holbert. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Frances Holbert, and one son, Mike Holbert and brother, Kenneth Holbert.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Wright (Marcus) of Madison, Kellie Sims (Bob) of Danville; five grandchildren, Holly Wright Richards (Eric), Janna Holbert Pevahouse (Brad), Dustin Holbert (Whitney), Presley Wright and Landon Sims; four great-grandchildren, Ella Richards, Scout Richards, Braydon Waits and Cooper Pevahouse; one daughter-in-law, Rhonda James; four sisters, Dot Livingston, Elaine Stover, Martha Knight, and Betty Gorham; one brother, Winford Holbert, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Windle worked for Chemstrand-Montsanto for 38 years before retiring. He was known to many as “Whitey.” In his retirement he enjoyed working at Holaway’s Market, for many years.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Wright, Bob Sims, Landon Sims, Dustin Holbert, Brad Pevahouse, and Eric Richards. Honorary Pallbearer will be Cooper Pevahouse.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and Theresa for taking such good care of him.
