HILLSBORO — Funeral for Winford Parker, 77, of Hillsboro will be Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with James Corum and Gary Parker officiating. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Parker, who died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence, was born, November 9, 1943, to Thomas Parker and Ethel Myers Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jewell E. Parker; daughter, Trecia Parker, Jeannie Parker, Elizabeth Parker; brothers, Elbert Parker, Leldon Parker, Herschel Osborn; sister, Helen Osborn.
Survivors include his daughter, Christie (Steve) Holsomback; sisters, Joyce Parker, Wynell Jetton, and Alma McDonald; sisters-in- law, Mary Butler, Thelma Bonds, and Lisa Osborn; grandchildren, Parker Holsomback and Elianna Holsomback; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Parker, Shay Osborn, Devin Jetton, Shannon Osborn, Shadow Osborn, Herschel Osborn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Johnson and Parker Holsomback
Special thanks to his special niece and caregiver, Hollie Osborn, Encompass Health and Hospice, Tim Rice, Cathleen Hutto, Michelle King, Stephanie, Jenn, April, Kara and Kerry Beth.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory.
