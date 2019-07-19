HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Winston Jerry Stewart, 78, will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Brother Ben Stanley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Stewart died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born August 6, 1940 in Limestone County to Gordon Stewart and Oma Lou Downs Stewart. He was employed at Onan as a maintenance mechanic prior to his retirement. He was a member of the UAW, a member of the Decatur Christian Fellowship and also coached for Dixie Youth Baseball. Mr. Stewart was a member of the United States National Guard. Preceding him in death were his parents and a daughter, Jan Stewart.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby Jean Tolbert Stewart; two sons, Jay Stewart (Donna) and Jeremy Scott Stewart; four daughters, Donna Campbell (Greg), Julie Stewart, Rebecca Salmonson (Matt) and Kiona Stewart; two sisters, Pat Keizer (Bob) and Charlotte Holloway; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
