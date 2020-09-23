DURHAM, N.C. — Wm. Floyd Jennings, 92, passed peacefully at home with his daughter and son-in-law on September 12, 2020 in Durham, NC. Graveside service and interment will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. at Valhermoso Springs Cemetery with Jonathan DeBell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church at Valhermoso Springs.
He is survived by his daughter, Felicia Guinn (NC); son, Gerald Jennings (AK); grandchildren, Mikayla Daniels (WA), Nicole Guinn (NC), Jeremiah Jennings (AK), Shawn Jennings (MN), Seth Jennings (CA), Autumn Severson (TX); 17 great-grandchildren and siblings, Dale Jennings (AL), Katie Jennings (AL), Linda Cooper (OH), and Sue Payne (AL). He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy; father, Austin; mother, Veta; sister, Lurline DeBell; and brothers, Billy Van, Donald, and Austin Shelby.
Mr. Jennings was raised in Alabama during Great Depression and was trained and ordained as Minister. He spent his career in FAA. He was an Alaskan homesteader, hunter, fisherman, and ATV’er. Mr. Jennings served in the Army Air Force-Berlin Air Lift/Life Support WWII. He met his wife, Daisy and Billy Graham in Paris. He also served in the mission field all over the world.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed during the visitation and service.
