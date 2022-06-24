MOULTON — Wymon McCoy Dutton, age 75, passed from this life on June 21, 2022 at his home. Visitation was on Thursday, Jun 23, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Elliott Funeral Home with funeral service today at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Montgomery Cemetery. Keith Haynes and Gordon Gillespie officiating.
Mr. Dutton was born February 22, 1947 to Arthur Dutton and LouElla Garrison in Moulton Alabama. He is preceded in death by parents; brothers, Elvis, Willard, and Gene Dutton; sisters, Laverne Strickland, Pereline Dutton and Lois Warren.
He is survived by wife, Brenda Gillespie Dutton of 55 years; son, Rusty Dutton (Gwendy); daughters, Jodi Harris (Kenny), Misty Dutton (Chris); sister, Audrey Montgomery; and six grandchildren, Andrew Harris (Kristina) Blake Harris, Nathan Simpson, Xander Dutton, Vincent Dutton and Gracelyn Harris.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
