DECATUR — Wynelle Hall Lyle 88, of Decatur passed away Saturday August 6, 2022 after a ten-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease at Riverside Assisted Living. She was born January 26, 1934 in Austinville, Alabama to Andrew and Olivia Hall. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church and former owner of Miss Nell’s Kiddie Kollege then Wynelle’s Antiques. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William B. Lyle Sr.; her son, William Bailey Lyle Jr. and a brother, Marion Drew Hall.

