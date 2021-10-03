NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO — Yancey B. Quinn (86) passed away peacefully on June 11 at his home in North Olmsted, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of the late Sarah Jane Wyatt Quinn for 58 years. He is survived by his four children, Anne Piar (Bill), Diane Neary (Jack), Yancey Jr. (Kara) and Jennifer Stanley (Joshua). He is also survived by his brother, Herbert Quinn (Betty); sister-in-law, Carolyn Parsons (Jim). Yancey has 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, 741 Danville Road, Decatur, Alabama. All are welcome.
The service from June 21, 2021 can be streamed via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7cJWMy4wYA
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070 or the Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME of NORTH OLMSTED (216) 251-6566. For full obituary please visit www.chambersfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.