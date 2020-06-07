DECATUR — Funeral service for Zachary James Sandifer, 30, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Tom Watson officiating. Burial will be at Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Sandifer died June 4, 2020. He was born July 31, 1989 in Mobile County to Arvard James “Buddy” Sandifer and Debra Leigh Wright Sandifer. He was employed as a brake press operator with Claborn Manufacturing. Mr. Sandifer was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edna Yvonne Wright; cousin, Caroline Mercer Whitney; great-grandmother, Clara Pierce; and grandfather Howard Lynn Creel.
Survivors include hisfiancée, Hunner Creel; two sons, Elijah James Sandifer and Elliott Wayne Sandifer; mother, Debbie Sandifer; father, Buddy Sandifer; sister, Courtney Leigh White (Matthew John White); grandfather, Wilburn Eugene Wright; aunts, Linda Yvonne Wright and Robin Wright Whitney (Wade); cousin, Blakeley Wright Whitney; and grandparents, Wayne and Willene Creel.
Pallbearers will be Justin Ryan, Drew Reeves, Jaremie Fairbanks, Rendell Drummond, Davis Dodd, Nick Yula, Scottie Wilkins and Jason Iyod.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Thomas, Calvin Sinny, Kevin Wallace and James Keeton.
