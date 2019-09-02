SOMERVILLE — Zachary Wayne Owens, 30, of Somerville was born to Mark Wayne Owens and Rhonda Voyles Owens in Morgan County, AL. He passed away August 28, 2019 at his residence. No services are planned. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Shenna Nicole Owens; two daughters Rylee Nicole Owens, and Maddison Grace Owens; parents Mark and Rhonda Owens; and two sisters Misty Owens, and Megan Owens.
F09.01.2019 Marcie Faye Foxx
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.