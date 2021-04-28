DECATUR — Zadie Mae O’Dell of Decatur passed away on April 24, 2021 in Decatur. The family will have a visitation today from 5:30 until 8:00 P.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. The service will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at noon in the chapel with Reverend Keith Prince officiating and burial at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. O’Dell was born in Lawrence County to Arthur Flannagan and Mary Hood Flannagan. She was retired from G.E. and was a volunteer with the Decatur Police Department. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny O’Dell and husband, Marsell O’Dell.
Survivors are daughter, Cynthia Parker and husband, William; brother, Junior Flannagan; two sisters, Lucille Williams and Maven Hood; five grandchildren, Peyton Parker, McKenzie Parker, Lee O’Dell, Jessica O’Dell and Gage O’Dell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.