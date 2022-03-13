HUNTSVILLE — Zane Kaisel Williamson Sparks, 23, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A graveside service will be on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Thom Porter officiating.
Zane is survived by his parents, John and Keli Sparks of Athens; siblings, Shannon Sparks of Huntsville, Jacob Sparks and wife Erin of Senoia, GA., and Kade Sparks of Huntsville; nephew and niece, Brody and Emmagrace Sparks of Senoia, GA; grandmothers, Christine Sparks of Bethel Springs, TN., and Pauletta Williamson Cornett and husband Lee of Meridian, MS.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, A.D. Sparks of Bethel Springs, TN., and D. “Gene” Williamson of Decatur; and uncle, Darrell Gene Williamson II of Decatur.
Zane had a beautiful, warm smile that captured hearts. He was a sensitive, caring young man with a peculiar laugh and a penchant for complicated, hours-long, board games. His love of reading and learning led to sharing unusual and odd facts he found entertaining. He enjoyed cooking, kayaking and whitewater rafting. Zane will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.