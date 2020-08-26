TUSCALOOSA — October 17, 1931 - August 22, 2020 — Rev. Zemery Don Reece, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, formerly of Boaz, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, surrounded by family. Born to Zemery Reece and Mae Haynes in Haywood County, North Carolina, he was the eldest son of eight children. He graduated from Bethel High School, received his BA in History and Political Science from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, a Master of Divinity from Southern Seminary in Louisville, and an MA in Educational Supervision and Principalship from Eastern Kentucky University. While at Berea, he met the love of his life, Gwendolyn Downes of Boaz, married her, and convinced her to join him in a life of mission work. He and Gwen were appointed as Southern Baptist missionaries to Nigeria in 1959, serving thirty-five years in many capacities in various parts of the country, including church development, education leadership, relief work, pastoral development, and as houseparents for missionary children. Don concluded his work in Nigeria as Mission Director of the Baptist Mission of Nigeria. Upon retirement in 1993 to Boaz, Alabama, Don and Gwen were active in First Baptist Church, Boaz, where Don taught Sunday School and participated in many mission trips around the world as a part of Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief efforts. Don not only touched the lives of the people he served, but as an avid gardener, wherever he lived, he planted flowers, trees, and vegetables, bringing beauty and bounty from the earth.
A private graveside service will be held with son-in-law Rev. Dr. Mark McCormick officiating. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Don is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Downes Reece of Tuscaloosa; son and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Pamela Reece of North Carolina and Rhonda Seibert Reece of Decatur; daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Paige Reece McCormick and Dr. Mark McCormick of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Jessica Reece Loomis (Kyle) of Marietta, Georgia, Ryan Reece of Birmingham, and Gwenafaye McCormick of Tuscaloosa; brother, Dean Reece of California and sister, Gayle West of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zemery and Mae Reece; five siblings, and son, Bryan Reece, former teacher at Cedar Ridge Middle School, Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the WMU Foundation-Vision Fund, Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief: General Fund, or Nigeria Faithful Works, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.