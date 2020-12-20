DECATUR — Graveside funeral for Zola Rae Chandler, 94, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 2 p.m. Lucas Black and Bill Broadfoot will be officiating, and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Chandler, who died Saturday, December 19, 2020, was born, March 17, 1926, to Jesse Miller and Erie Jenkins Miller. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church and the Emblem Club for 31 years where she served as president in 1996 and had served on the Ways and Means and Scholarship committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Chandler; brothers, John Forney Miller, Onnie Miller, and Joe Miller; sisters, Ola Miller and Christine Drake.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara (Alton) Smith and Jan (Mike) Gillespie; grandchildren, Susan (David) Tribble, Amy (David) Daniels, Lori (Michael) Huffaker, Lee (Holly) Black, and Lucas (Maggie) Black; great grandchildren, Lilly Rae Tribble, Audrey Tribble, Joseph Crumpton, Jasper Crumpton, Sophie Black, Asa Black, and Gus Black.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Crumpton, Jasper Crumpton, Lee Black, David Daniels, Michael Huffaker, David Tribble.
Donations may be made to Flint Baptist Church Building Fund in her memory.
