MOULTON — Zula Robertson will have a visitation at Elliott Funeral Home on March 10, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. with graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Jim Bryant officiating.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette England (Tony), Dwight Tyler (Cindy), Sandy Hughes (Norman), Allen Tyler, and Carol Bolan; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Particia Alexander (James).
Pallbearers will be Dwight Tyler, Allen Tyler, Norman Hughes, Douglas Hughes, Jay Simpson and Tony England.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.