Linda Burrell, 2 p.m., Waldrop Freewill Baptist Church, Haleyville
Holder Schimmelpfennig, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Annie Thompson, 1 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale MB Church
Kenneth Thompson, 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Memorial Park
Vonda Thompson, 12 p.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence
James Vaden, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Rebecca Williams, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Evelyne Witt, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
