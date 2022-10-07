Howard Collins, 10:30 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Larry Ferrell, 3 p.m., Wallace Cemetery
George Frizzell, 12-2 visitation, Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN
Mary Hester, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Bobby Rochester, 11 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Sherry Ross, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Sarah Self, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Jake Yarbrough, 11 a.m., Chalybeate Springs Methodist Cemetery
