The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 20 on Thursday morning has died, Decatur Police Department spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.
The driver's identity was not available as of mid-afternoon Thursday.
The wreck took place on Alabama 20 eastbound at State Docks Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.