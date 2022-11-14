One juvenile was killed and two more were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Decatur, according to police.
Four people between the ages of 16 and 19 were in the vehicle traveling westbound on Eighth Street Southwest around 11:27 p.m. when it left the roadway and ran into a ditch near 21st Avenue. The vehicle kept moving before striking a culvert and flipping over, police said.
Two of the juveniles were sent to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries, where one juvenile died Sunday. One was sent to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital and later released. One juvenile fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
The accident is still under investigation, and the names of the victims have not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.