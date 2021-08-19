The Baltimore Sun
America’s longest war is coming to an abrupt and messy end with images of helicopters over Kabul looking startling like the fall of Saigon when North Vietnamese forces took South Vietnam’s capital in 1975 and overstuffed choppers hurriedly carried away the last of U.S. diplomatic, military and civilian personnel. Nothing symbolizes a superpower’s hubris and impotency quite like leaving what was once a field of combat with tail between legs live on global television broadcasts.
Making matters worse, President Joe Biden spoke to this very possibility in July, telling reporters that there “zero” parallels between the fall of Saigon and what was supposed to be an orderly drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Yet there were the helicopters circling the U.S. embassy, smoking billowing as sensitive documents were burned. The Afghan government fell. Taliban fighters occupied the presidential palace.
It did not take long for the long knives to come out nearly 7,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., as Republicans sought to pin the blame for this humiliation entirely on Biden while he and others in the administration saw it as chiefly inherited. The reality surely lies somewhere in between. Yes to GOP leaders who pointed out that the president’s date-certain approach to pulling out troops was an invitation to trouble. But yes also to Biden who in a speech Monday afternoon reminded Americans that Afghan leaders fled the country and its military seemed wholly uninterested in putting up a fight. A decision was made that the United States had spilled enough blood and money in Afghanistan in a mission that had evolved from seeking justice for the 9/11 attacks, which U.S. forces did, to nation building, a role the U.S. military has failed before.
We do not seek to minimize Biden’s part in this tragic denouement but efforts to lay it entirely at the feet of his seven months in office are preposterous on their face. To hear former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tell it, one would believe that the Trump administration’s 2020 deal with the Taliban to greatly reduce the U.S. military presence had no bearing whatsoever on these events. Yet it was the Trump administration’s focus on troop withdrawal and ending “forever wars” — perhaps on top of miscalculations that the Afghan government and its military were prepared to stand on their own — that set President Biden up for failure. The only difference is whether the collapse happened now or later, over the course of days or perhaps months.
