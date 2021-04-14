Los Angeles Times
Here’s one pandemic change that should become a permanent fixture in the urban landscape: Let’s keep the “slow streets,” parklets, temporary bike lanes and outdoor dining areas that have sprung up in cities across the country, rather than return every inch of asphalt to motor vehicles.
One of the bright spots of the last year has been cities’ willingness to swiftly transform the public realm into open-air spaces that can be used by people to safely gather, exercise and dine with social distancing.
San Francisco, Oakland, California, and many other cities launched slow-streets programs to close some routes to through traffic so people could bike, walk and play in the roadways without fear of getting hit by a speeding car. In Los Angeles, the city added 50 miles of slow streets in 30 neighborhoods. There was so much more demand from neighborhood groups than funding to run the program that the Department of Transportation had to stop adding new routes.
New York City, Boston and Austin, Texas, went further, claiming street space for temporary protected bike lanes in response to the huge boom in bicycle sales and demand for safer cycling routes. Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, closed off portions of roads near parks and lakes so people could safely enjoy the outdoors.
Sure, it was a pretty easy decision to cordon off some streets and parking spaces in the first months of the pandemic, when many businesses were shuttered, commercial districts looked like ghost towns and people were stuck at home, trying to flatten the curve. But now, as life returns to some semblance of normality with traffic and commerce on the rise, too many cities are planning to revert to the old car-centric way of managing public spaces.
The pandemic showed us what’s possible. We can take away street lanes and parking spots to create lively, communal open spaces. Let’s not roll back progress toward safer, healthier cities.
