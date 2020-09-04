Bloomberg Opinion
With two months until Election Day, the U.S. faces a shortage of one critical resource: poll workers. Thanks to the threat of COVID-19, many of them — especially seniors — will likely stay home. Without sufficient staffing at polling stations, voters may have to wait for hours before casting their ballots, or see voting sites closed altogether — a prospect that risks disenfranchising citizens in low-income communities hit hard by the pandemic.
According to voting rights advocates, the country needs at least 250,000 new poll workers to handle the expected demand for in-person voting. Meeting that goal requires immediate action from election officials. That includes boosting poll worker pay, expanding recruitment drives aimed at younger volunteers and encouraging state agencies to give workers time off to serve.
Even before the pandemic, the country’s supply of poll workers was dwindling. More than two-thirds of jurisdictions reported difficulty recruiting enough staff in the 2018 midterm elections, which involved more than 600,000 poll workers. To fill these needs, local officials draw heavily from older citizens and retirees who have time to get trained and work all-day shifts on Election Day.
The coronavirus has made this demographic imbalance a crisis. During this year’s primaries, concerns about infection caused waves of volunteers to back out, forcing election officials to close polling stations.
By making in-person voting less accessible, the dearth of poll workers could swing the outcome in closely contested states. Advocacy organizations like More Than A Vote, are trying to raise awareness about shortages and jump-start recruitment.
These efforts are welcome, but policy makers need to go further. States should consider offering bonuses for those who work in high-volume polling stations, for instance, age restrictions should be eased and state agencies should grant government workers paid administrative leave to train and serve.
