Dothan Eagle on food in schools
Here’s a challenge few if any people saw coming: Alabama schools are experiencing food shortages.
This week, Alexander City Schools asked parents to feed their children at home before sending them to school or send snacks or other food with them, because there’s no guarantee there’ll be anything to feed them at the schoolhouse.
In Dothan, city school Superintendent Dennis Coe initially warned parents that if the situation worsens, they’d send the students home and return to remote learning, but later assured parents the system would find enough food for the students.
It’s not that we’re in dire economic times, although the result is the same. It’s because of a one-two punch from the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted the usual flow of supplies and created a dearth of available workers.
For some public school families, it’s an inconvenience. They’ll have to factor in meals for their school-age children and make sure they remember to take them to school.
For many others, however, it means they’ll go hungry.
A large percentage of Alabama’s public school student population is eligible for free or reduced lunch, participates in a breakfast program, or both. For some, the meals they get at school are the only nutritious plates they’ll get all day.
This is not a drawback that should cripple the educational process. School officials must rise to the challenge and find alternative ways to fill their larders, perhaps through business relationships with a variety of food vendors, or even contracts with local producers. Barring other solutions, there are surely many local caterers and restaurants who would entertain the opportunity to feed their communities’ students at a fair price.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on nepotism in the sheriff’s department
Nepotism can ruin the morale at any workplace, but its effects are made worse when it pervades a public institution.
We recently saw it on display at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office where Sheriff Ed Graybeal’s son, Eddie Graybeal, was given preferential treatment after his conviction for assaulting a prisoner.
Three years ago, the younger Graybeal, then a lieutenant at the department, slapped a handcuffed man inside the county jail. He received a written reprimand and was told to review the department’s use of force policy, but he wasn’t charged with a crime until a year later when another officer’s body camera video of the incident was leaked.
After he pleaded guilty to simple assault, the sheriff’s son was assigned to a civilian job at the department, then reassigned to a maintenance job at the jail when he lost peace officer certification. He made more than $28 an hour in both positions and, as a civilian, still had department-issued weapons and a ballistic vest until Press senior reporter Becky Campbell asked about his patrol equipment in July of this year.
His differential treatment was apparent when, in May, a jailer was immediately fired for his indictment on simple assault charges and a departmental investigation showed he used unnecessary force against an inmate and failed to report the incident.
Sheriff Graybeal retired in August before the end of his term. Maintenance custodian Graybeal was fired three weeks after his father’s retirement by Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen, who said his assault conviction disqualified him from working in the jail.
Clear examples of favoritism like this undermine the boss’ leadership decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.