Kingsport (Tennessee) Times News: Independence Day signals return to normal
To date, it appears Kingsport alone of the Tri-Cities will host a July 4th parade, and that means visitors from other localities may add to the excitement from the Renaissance Center to Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
We don’t know what plans Bristol may make, but Johnson City has for the second consecutive year canceled what was its annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration, saying the event requires extensive planning and that the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place earlier this year and unknowns about the pandemic led Pepsi and city officials to cancel this year’s event.
Long heralded as among the best fireworks shows in the region, the Rogersville (Tennessee) Fourth of July Celebration is also approaching. Although organizers are pretty much limiting it to a fireworks show, it promises to be one not to miss.
The celebrations take place July 3, in Rogersville and Kingsport.
The parade will take place without any special conditions, according to Vanessa Bennett, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s executive director of operations and talent development.
“We are urging people to get vaccinated, though,” Bennett said. “We’re going to be able to have these things if more people are vaccinated and keep everybody safe. We’re hopeful that the parade route is so spread out that will help as well.”
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press: Farmers market may be priced out
When Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported last week that the Johnson City Farmers Market organizers were considering alternate locations for the market because of the high fees to rent the downtown Pavilion, we were puzzled.
Apparently, this season the city began charging the market $150 per half-day — a discounted nonprofit rate — in accordance with the city’s fee structure for the rental of downtown facilities.
Originally, under the Johnson City Development Authority’s management, the farmers market paid $1 a year for the facility. The fee rose to $125 a month last year to cover costs the city said it incurred for cleanup and setup.
It’s strange that the city’s recent actions may price the farmers market out of The Pavilion, because the city built the downtown facility as a permanent home for the farmers market.
The building was built in part with the market in mind, allowing farmers to back their trucks and vans into parking spaces and sell their produce to visitors protected from the sun and rain by a roof.
Some city leaders now seem unconcerned that what was once considered a key component to the downtown area’s future might leave after the 15,600% fee increase in the last two years.
