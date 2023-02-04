Bail reform, or ending cash bail for people arrested on some or all charges, is not, from a statistical standpoint, a controversial topic. That’s why it has drawn strong bipartisan support in so many states and cities. It immediately reduces the cost burden on county jails. Combined with thoughtful pretrial supervision, including ankle monitors for some defendants, there’s no drop-off in the number of people who show up when required. It significantly reduces the devastating impact that arrests can have on families of people accused of crimes, particularly in low-income, working households that are one bad break from homelessness.

