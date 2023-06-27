A bipartisan House of Commons committee recently found that former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had deliberately misled lawmakers about his staff’s repeated violations of lockdown rules that had been imposed during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. The committee’s report makes for grim reading. But it also may mark a crucial first step toward restoring Britain’s tarnished democracy.

