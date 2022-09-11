Liz Truss could hardly pick worse circumstances under which to become Britain’s new prime minister, even leaving aside the rain that delayed her inaugural speech. She won a smaller share of her party’s votes than her predecessors, enjoys little public enthusiasm, and inherits potentially the worst economic crisis in a generation. Whether Truss exceeds expectations will depend on her willingness to abandon campaign slogans for pragmatic solutions.

