It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the U.S. Border Patrol.
Then again, it usually is.
Last week, agents from San Clemente Station in California seized more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine in two separate incidents.
On June 12, agents stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5, and a search yielded 30 total packages containing 31 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $68,200. The driver was a U.S. citizen.
The next day, according to U.S. Border Patrol, San Clemente agents stopped another vehicle on Interstate 5. Agents searched the interior and found narcotics hidden in the roof.
It was quite a haul — 34.5 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $75,900, and .41 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $576,600.
There have been other drug interceptions, including Friday’s bust in Texas. There, at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, a “canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination” uncovered 38 packages hidden in the tires of a trailer truck that was supposed to be carrying juice, CBP said.
Those packages contained 87 pounds of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of $671,160.
This is what our Border Patrol does, and the scourge of illegal drugs is one of the reasons so many have rallied so long for beefed up border protections.
The problem is, there aren’t enough agents.
But in a rare bright moment on Capitol Hill, a new bipartisan measure would require the Department of Homeland Security to increase hiring. According to CBP, the agency is down about 900 officers.
The bill got ringing endorsements from trade, travel and law enforcement stakeholders.
The need is great, and obvious. All that’s needed is congressional action.
