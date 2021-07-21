South Florida Sun Sentinel
In the race to achieve herd immunity through vaccination before a variant comes along that is immune to the vaccines and makes all of our hard work meaningless, Florida is falling behind.
The lockdowns, the masks, the entire Year of Living Isolatedly. All of it meant nothing if we have to go through it again because not enough of us are protected against getting the virus. We can’t depend on our governor to lead this state to the promised land. He’s too busy hawking “Don’t Fauci My Florida” beer koozies on his campaign website.
In an appearance last Wednesday on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mocking of 38,000 dead Floridians “funny.”
We don’t.
But of course, we are not the target audience for this stupidity.
Now that we’re slowly moving from masks to shots, DeSantis is equally as indifferent. Last Tuesday, he suggested that the elderly and the sick should certainly get vaccinated in light of the more contagious and deadlier Delta variant.
“The best thing you can do if you haven’t gotten a vaccine, particularly if you’re somebody who’s older, particularly if you have any health problems, is to get a shot,” he said.
DeSantis either does not know or does not care that a high percentage overall of vaccinated Floridians is our only way out of this. There’s little point in vaccinating only the elderly while the coronavirus mutates among young adults and then hops over to older people once nature produces a strain that can better-invade vaccinated bodies.
