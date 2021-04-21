Chicago TribuneFinally after more than a year of remote learning and countless stall tactics from the teachers union, Chicago Public Schools high school students headed back to classrooms on Monday. They won’t be in school full time — the district and the union only settled on two days a week — but it’s better than the full-time remote learning that has robbed kids for a year of in-person instruction.
Families who want to continue the remote option for the remainder of the school year can do so. That was the plan proposed last July by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
But the Chicago Teachers Union balked for months. And months. And while just about every big city school district started returning to in-person learning, Chicago did not. Most elementary students finally were offered an in-person option in early March.
Water under the bridge? Not exactly. The tally of lost learning and instruction time and the toll it took on kids’ education is yet to be fully understood. We also don’t know yet how many families gave up and left CPS for private or nontraditional charter schools. Enrollment at the district has been shrinking substantially every year for almost two decades.
The district’s budget, however, funded by local property taxpayers, continues to rise. The current teacher contract in pay and benefits is expected to cost an extra $1.5 billion. CPS also is expecting roughly $720 million in extra federal COVID-19-related funding and even more under President Joe Biden’s relief package.
Yet across the country, big-city school districts began opening sooner than Chicago. New York City high schoolers went back in March.
Clark County, Nevada, where the superintendent worried about rising suicide rates among kids, invited elementary school kids back in January for hybrid learning and high school kids beginning in March. Washington, D.C., high schoolers returned to in-person learning in early February. And in Houston and in three of the largest school districts in the country, all in Florida, high schoolers have been back to school since the fall.
Los Angeles remains one of the larger districts with a staggered reopening schedule.
For Chicago students, the school year calendar stretches to June 22 for now.
