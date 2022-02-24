Amid hopeful signs that maybe — just maybe — the pandemic has peaked here with the help of vaccines, a depressing number of people, mainly in poorer countries, still have yet to receive a single shot. With an unpredictable virus and its variants that show little respect for international borders, that shortfall could come back to haunt more fortunate countries like the United States.
Fortunately, a historic mobilization of public and private sector actors and actions has led to 4.9 billion people around the world having received at least one shot, according to the World Health Organization.
But that leaves about 3 billion people, mainly in poorer countries, who have yet to receive even a solo jab.
The problem is particularly acute in Africa. Only 1 in 10 Africans have been immunized, on a continent that has to import 99% of its vaccine supply. That’s a stunning number of Africans remaining unvaccinated. In the United States, by contrast, almost two-thirds of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic’s vaccination tracker, and three-fourths have received at least one shot.
New help is on the way to help close that disastrous gap. Last Friday, the World Health Organization announced the first six African countries — Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia — that will receive technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines on the continent.
These six countries will be the first to receive the technology in a WHO plan designed to help low- and middle-income countries produce their own vaccines according to international standards, and thus reduce their reliance on manufacturers outside the continent.
And earlier in what should have been a game-changing week for Africa, BioNTech, which produces Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, announced its own plan to deliver factory facilities built out of shipping containers to enable production of the Pfizer vaccine in Africa.
Although the United States government has assisted African nations with lifesaving ventilators and other donations during the pandemic, the wealthiest countries have to date monopolized most of the global supplies of vaccines. More people in Africa have gone undervaccinated than on any other continent.
While the pandemic launched historic developments in medicine and an unexpected economic boom to vaccine developers, it also sparked a scramble for supplies in regions that need the most help. Africa has 1.3 billion people, 17% of the world’s total, but less than 1% of its vaccine-making capacity.
At its current rate, much of Africa may not be vaccinated until 2023 at the earliest, according to reports by the Duke Global Health Innovation Center in Durham, North Carolina, published before the recent announcements of funding for production on the continent.
