Again, America grieves. Monday morning, an assailant wielding two assault-style weapons and a pistol gunned down three students, all age 9, and three adults at a small private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. It was the eighth mass killing at an American K-12 school since 2006, according to The Associated Press, and the 130th mass shooting in the country this year.
Chicago Tribune: America must do more than grieve; it must act
- Myra Arnold
-
-
- 0
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- UPDATE: Tornadoes hit Hartselle, Lacey's Spring; one dead
- UPDATE: Police: Robbery suspect charged with capital murder after accomplice's presumed drowning
- Snyder resigns as Decatur High JROTC instructor
- Decatur High JROTC instructor resigns following investigation of what he calls 'scuffle' among cadets
- Storms leave one dead, severe damage in Hartselle area
- One man missing after police chase ends with vehicle sinking in Flint Creek
- Police: Robber charged with capital murder after accomplice apparently drowns
- Hartselle police: Chiropractor ingested lead to allay suspicion
- Decatur girls make it 7 in a row, Austin boys take third straight
- 1 Huntsville police officer dead, another injured; suspect in custody
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (8)
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)
- Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)
- It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)
- Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)
- Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)
- One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)
- Brewer High students learn life skills (1)
- Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)
- Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)
- Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)
- Reva Daily (1)
- Books to Review (1)
- 'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)
- Howard Verner Jr. (1)
- Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)
- City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)
- New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)
- Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)
- A Wild Adventure: 'Madagascar Jr.' full of dancing and fun (1)
- A blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministry (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.