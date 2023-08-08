In their midyear market reports, commercial real estate firms put a spotlight on concerns about “urban doom loops” in downtowns across the country.
The big worry goes like this: COVID-19 leads to remote work, which leads to companies shedding office space, which pushes office vacancy rates to all-time highs, which leads to loan defaults and reduced property and sales tax revenues, which in turn accelerates disinvestment, crime, homelessness and other ills. People flee, and central business districts become ghost towns.
San Francisco is the deeply depressing Exhibit A of this phenomenon, a formerly vibrant and prosperous real estate market that has been shedding hotels and seeing major retail and office space fall fallow. In a recent commentary, the editorial page editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch made a similar, compelling case about downtown St. Louis falling into a downward spiral, not least because of pro-gun and other anti-urban policies imposed by Missouri state lawmakers hostile to the city.
As for the Chicago Loop, the jury’s still out.
This summer has brought a welcome increase in tourism, foot traffic and fun activities like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts that make downtown a joy during the warm weather and support the local economy.
But lurking within the city’s impressive skyline is a whole lot of empty office space, owned by landlords who owe more in debt than their properties are worth. With rental income drying up, foreclosures or forced sales could follow.
The big real estate firms estimate that the value of office properties could decline as much as 40% from their pre-pandemic peaks.
Among other market ills, Transwestern cited a massive overhang of unused space that tenants are trying to sublet, which isn’t even counted in official vacancy rates. The Chicago-based real estate firm JLL focused on the split in the downtown office market between hot spots such as Fulton Market and the Old Post Office and pretty much everything else. As JLL put it, there are a few “haves” and a lot of “have-nots.”
