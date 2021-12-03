Visiting France is always perilous for politicians, given how easily populist American buffoons can take potshots at that epicurean nation, still an all-purpose symbol for snobbish elitism. Vice President Kamala Harris found that out to her cost in Paris just before Thanksgiving.
Taking a break from trying to repair troubled relations with France after the Biden administration joined the United Kingdom in a defense pact with Australia, Harris popped into a classy cookware store near the Louvre Museum. Reportedly, she dropped about $600 on a copper serving dish and frying pan.
Quel scandale! Republicans seized on the purchase as evidence that Harris is out of touch with ordinary Americans.
The attack, frankly, was both cheap and absurd for any number of reasons, not the least of which is that you can spend that kind of dough easily on high-end cookware on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
Harris is entitled to buy her frying pan with her own money. The real story here is that Republicans smell blood in the water when it comes to Harris, who has been rocking an approval rating barely reaching 40% of late, according to the analytical website FiveThirtyEight.
Defenders of Harris point to stories like the cookware uproar as evidence of sexism, racism or some combination of the two. They also argue that her boss, President Joe Biden, has assigned her to Sisyphean tasks, such as the immigration issue roiling America’s borders, a problem so confounding and polarizing (even within the Democratic Party) that it inevitably tarnishes anyone unlucky enough to get involved.
They have a point, but the harsh reality is that many Americans find Harris unimpressive so far.
She is seen as disengaged, absent and in over her head, an image that first appeared when she was on the campaign trail.
Vice presidents, say Harris supporters, are supposed to be seen but not heard much of the time, with the exception of supporting their bosses. Biden was famously loyal to Barack Obama. And Mike Pence smartly decided to say nothing about some of Trump’s most egregious blather.
That said, the world only spins forward and the situation with the vice presidency arguably is very different right now. At 79, Biden is of an age when legitimate questions are being posed about the viability of a second term and who his successor as the Democratic nominee should be, in the event of his not running. Americans need to feel confident about the woman who could be asked to take over at any moment.
All administrations must function on multiple levels. Biden’s crew, though, has so much going on that more reasonably can be asked of the vice president. Harris is not exactly rising to that occasion.
