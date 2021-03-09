Dr. Seuss and Potato Head may not seem the same.
But don’t load “cancel culture” with all of the blame.
Forgive me. That moment of mangled poetry is inspired by the overblown uproar from right-wing politicians and media to the news that, as Fox News’ Martha MacCallum put it on her morning show March 2, bestselling children’s book author Dr. Seuss was “quite literally being canceled.”
Well, no, not quite. The Thought Police have not come marching their jackboots into bookstores and libraries to snatch the beloved works of Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, off the shelves like the Grinch who stole Christmas.
In fact, it was Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the actual caretaker of the late author’s legacy, not its detractors, who decided to discontinue six of his more than 60 books because of caricatures that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
This is by no means the first time that some of Dr. Seuss’ art has caused consternation. But seldom has there been a time when social and political conservatives have turned more quickly and passionately into snowflakes about any liberal move they can call “cancel culture,” appropriately or not.
Days earlier, toy giant Hasbro announced a marketing decision to rebrand its iconic Mr. Potato Head to simply Potato Head, which brought backlash from conservatives fearing some sort of society-wide assault on gender norms.
“First it was Mr. Potato Head,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. “Now it’s Dr. Seuss. Who do you think they’re coming after next?”
Anything is possible
I don’t know, but with hard-core free-market conservatives also raising false charges that Disney was “canceling” its streaming of “The Muppet Show,” when it was only including warnings of “negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures” on 17 episodes, anything is possible.
Nevertheless, I have to say that I was among those who were disappointed by the Dr. Seuss announcement. To my chagrin I noticed that the six discontinued books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” first published in 1937 and, to my vivid recollection, my first favorite book.
Ah, say it ain’t so, I thought. I was a mere first grader when I spotted the book in the “second grade” shelves of our school library. I was immediately smitten by its amusing artwork, the allure of the mysterious “It” in its title and the way the book’s narrative captures the sense of mystery, curiosity and imagination that later evolved into an attraction to journalism.
As one who grew up in an America emerging from Jim Crow segregation and now collects racist memorabilia in recognition of how far we have come as a society, I try to judge Geisel not only by the standards of his times but also by how much he tried to improve our standards.
Inside “The Sneetches,” “The Zax,” “Too Many Daves” and “What Was I Scared Of?,” among other stories, you can find messages of tolerance, acceptance, respect and other virtues that have won international praise from educators.
So I don’t only fault Seuss for reflecting the racist standards of his times. I also give him credit for trying to improve them.
