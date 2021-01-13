Twitter and Facebook have permanently banned President Donald Trump from their social platforms. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell have also been permanently banned as Twitter announced a purge of “accounts dedicated to sharing content related to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.”
Trump has hinted he may announce an alternative social media platform, possibly one created by him. In a statement tweeted Friday on his presidential Twitter account, Trump wrote: “As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.”
Twitter removed the tweet from Trump’s @POTUS account within minutes of when it popped up, and then shut down the account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” When Trump posted the same message to his campaign Twitter account, “the company permanently suspended that account too.” Trump has now also been banned from Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch, and Parler, “the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives, now finds itself virtually homeless on the internet as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) have all booted it from their platforms in a span of a little more than 24 hours.”
‘Concern’ over action
The American Civil Liberties Union has expressed “concern” over the action by the social media giants. In a statement, Kate Ruane, the ACLU’s senior legislative counsel, said: “We understand the desire to permanently suspend him now, but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions — especially when political realities make those decisions easier.”
The late writer Nat Hentoff, in addition to being an authority on the history of jazz, was also a fierce defender of the right to free speech. He once told me the answer to speech you don’t like is not less speech, but more speech. Banning offensive speech encourages radicals in their extremism. Too many read and listen only to what supports their point of view and demeans people who believe differently. This is unhealthy for a free society.
Facebook and Twitter made their decision after the president incited his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday to stop lawmakers from formalizing Joe Biden’s election victory. Perhaps they believe they have nothing to fear from a Democrat-majority Congress. Republicans in the Senate had been holding hearings into charges by conservatives that social media outlets censor conservative opinion. With Democrats in control of the Senate additional hearings are unlikely to be forthcoming.
