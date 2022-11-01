He called himself “the last man standing,” a reference to the rock ‘n’ roll icons of which he was among the most notable. Jerry Lee Lewis died last week at age 87. He was the last in a line of rock greats whose records I played as a 16-year-old disc jockey at a small radio station in Rockville, Maryland.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- ‘My little blonde daughter’: Lawrence second grader trades in cheerleading uniform for football
- Woman told she can't turn her Danville Road home into a florist shop
- Proposed dress code bans jeans, some tattoos for most city employees
- Local mothers worried after incident with strangers in Delano Park
- Special teams help West Morgan earn 9th victory
- Substitute teacher arrested in parking lot of Austin Middle
- Decatur to consider legalizing medical marijuana dispensaries
- Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games
- DCS substitute teacher faces marijuana drug charge, released on bond
- Morgan County Tech Park students building for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor: Herschel Walker could get Alabama off the hook (4)
- I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward (2)
- Heavy load, sharp turn could be factors in truck accident that snarled Decatur traffic (2)
- Editorial: Police transparency combats fear (2)
- Record-setting July leads to 'shocking' utility bills (2)
- Local college students relieved by coming student loan cancellations (2)
- Donald 'Keith' Thomas (1)
- Morgan Democrats to hear state leader (1)
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year (1)
- The story behind Ri Fletcher’s game-winning touchdown (1)
- Fire contained behind Kroger-anchored shopping center (1)
- Adam Teague (1)
- Juvenile gun violence on the rise nationally; gun culture 'glorified' (1)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should inflation be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm elections? (1)
- Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change (1)
- Prep Blitz: This week's picks (1)
- Letter to the editor: We need a way to ticket litterbug motorists (1)
- Baby copperhead season in full swing (1)
- Column: Bubba Wallace ignored his mantra in Larson crash (1)
- Decatur High at Hartselle (1)
- I-65 congestion up, but no relief in sight (1)
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday at Central Baptist in Decatur (1)
- American Countess riverboat brings tourists to experience Decatur past (1)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should inflation be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm elections? (1)
- Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade (1)
- No. 4 Priceville completes perfect season with win over No. 10 Randolph (1)
- Wrecks on eastbound I-565 cause traffic to back up into Decatur (1)
- Woman told she can't turn her Danville Road home into a florist shop (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.