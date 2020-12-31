Wishing good riddance to 2020, it’s time for our annual not totally serious forecast for 2021.
For the record, we predicted last year that Donald Trump would lose reelection — but to Pete Buttigieg — and that Joe Biden would become secretary of state! Who’s perfect?
• January — Democrats narrowly win two Georgia Senate seats; Republicans demand recount of mail ballots. With Vice President Mike Pence inexplicably absent, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Grassley presides as Congress formalizes Biden’s victory. Alabama wins college football title.
• February — Decommissioned Flushing, New York, Airport renamed Flushing Trump Field. President Biden reopens multinational talks with Iran on restoring nuclear agreement. Kansas City Chiefs retain Super Bowl title.
• March — Biden budget proposes tax hike for the wealthy. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial finally takes place, and he is acquitted. Land Commissioner George P. Bush says he won’t challenge Paxton in 2022. Major League Baseball announces fans with proof of COVID vaccinations can attend games starting April 1.
• April — Monthly COVID deaths drop to lowest level in a year as FDA approves fifth vaccine maker. Biden’s job approval at 57%.
• May — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts former President Trump for Moscow May Day celebrations. After Israeli election produces another deadlock, two top parties ask Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to form unity government.
• June — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley rents condo in Des Moines, Iowa, denies she has decided to seek presidency in 2024. Hunter Biden pleads guilty to failing to include overseas income in his tax returns; judge suspends his 18-month jail sentence when he agrees to work as an orderly in a COVID ward.
• July — President Biden, fulfilling pledge to name an African American woman, nominates U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner of Georgia — Stacey Abrams’ sister — for Breyer Supreme Court seat.
• August — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she’ll seek 2024 GOP nomination, even if Trump runs. Ex-president calls for 2022 primary challenge to “disloyal RINO” (Republican in name only) Noem. New York District Attorney Cy Vance announces indictment of Trump organization on multiple charges dating back to 2013; former president accuses sons Donald Jr. and Eric of mismanaging the family business.
• September — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang wins New York City Democratic mayoral primary. Ivanka Trump announces 2022 Florida primary challenge to Sen. Marco Rubio. L.A. Angels edge Texas Rangers for AL West crown.
•October — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces Democratic primary challenge to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. San Diego Padres defeat Chicago White Sox in World Series. Iran agrees to renew nuclear agreement with U.S. and its allies. Economy soars.
• November — New Jersey reelects Gov. Phil Murphy. After 10-month fruitless job search, Mike Pence applies for unemployment insurance.
• December — New York Court of Appeals denies Trump election fraud suit.
