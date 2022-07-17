Donald Trump is reportedly preparing an early announcement of his 2024 candidacy. The White House insists President Joe Biden will seek reelection.
But a lot of prominent figures in both the Republican and Democratic parties are behaving like they don’t believe either will ultimately run — or think they’re eminently beatable.
And the early maneuvering suggests both parties could face free-for-all nominating fights like the GOP in 2016 and the Democrats in 2020, starting the day after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Among Republicans, Trump has clearly sought to preempt the field by raising a multimillion-dollar war chest, choosing candidates in many GOP primaries and campaigning like it already is 2024.
But doubts about his real intentions, continuing threats of legal action and concern about the negative aspects of his prospective candidacy always made it likely Republicans would have the kind of contest faced by parties without an incumbent president.
Though the polls show the former president starts as the person to beat, his prospective opponents include many of his former closest aides — including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
They’re hardly the only ones. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown in recent polls as Trump’s closest rival, has pointedly refused to say he’d back off if the former president runs. Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, an anti-Trump moderate, has not ruled out a race. Nor has Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, perhaps the former president’s most outspoken GOP foe.
And an imposing array of GOP senators and governors have followed the usual path that prospective candidates make to help fellow Republicans in such crucial early voting states as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
The Democratic outlook for 2024 is even more complicated: The party has a weak incumbent vowing to seek a second term – and an unsettled nominating calendar.
More covert than overt
But Biden’s vows are not deterring other candidates, though most of their moves are more covert than overt.
The reasons are obvious: Biden’s age (he would be 86 at the end of a second term); his unpopularity (job approval below 40); and widespread opposition to his running again (a New York Times poll this week showed more than half of Democrats oppose his seeking reelection — though it also showed him beating Trump).
Those making tacit opening 2024 moves include two prominent big state governors — California’s Gavin Newsom and Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker — and a member of Biden’s own Cabinet, Transportation secretary and 2020 also-ran Pete Buttigieg.
Newsom, facing weak reelection opposition in November, recently took the unusual step of running an anti-DeSantis television ad in Florida. It urged Floridians to fight GOP efforts to curb freedom through legislation limiting classroom speech and abortions —or move to California to find it.
The most obvious Democratic alternative to Biden, of course, is his vice president, former California Sen. Kamala Harris. She had a rough year politically, given the negative stories about her staff problems and her lack of influence within the administration.
Until the Nov. 8 midterm elections, expect a continuation of the shadow 2024 campaign.
