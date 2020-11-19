Four years ago, the chaos in President-elect Donald Trump’s transition foretold his early weeks in the White House. Now, his administration is doing its best to ensure his successor encounters similar problems.
The good news, for the country and Joe Biden’s incoming administration, is that the main factor in a successful transition is usually the extent to which the new team prepares itself efficiently to assume power.
Fortunately, all signs are that Biden’s transition is well organized. It’s led by long-time adviser Ted Kaufman, who helped write the law governing transitions, and it includes many experienced officials. The evidence things are proceeding is the prompt naming of a COVID-19 advisory task force and a series of well-qualified top White House aides.
Unfortunately, that does not mean the outgoing Trump administration isn’t causing potential long-term damage by delaying the bureaucratic go-ahead needed to give Biden’s team access to available funds, facilities and current officials.
The most significant consequences will likely be in two areas that are among the most important for Biden to address from the outset: national security, in general, and the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular.
In recent days, a growing number of Republicans have called for Biden and his advisers to start getting the daily top-secret national security updates that the government’s intelligence agencies prepare for the president.
Trump has repeatedly disdained such information and, according to his schedule, rarely receives what normally had been a daily briefing. But that’s no excuse for denying it to Biden, even before the official certification of the victory that few outside Trump’s sycophantic inner circle deny.
Readiness for 9/11
Underscoring the point, past officials from both parties say that the late start in the 2001 transition from President Bill Clinton to President George W. Bush had an impact on the latter’s readiness for the 9/11 terrorist attacks the following September.
John Podesta, who was Clinton’s chief of staff during that transition, said in a recent interview with the “ Transition Lab” podcast that one result was that “we were unable, I think, to put the focus of their security team really on the threat of (Osama) bin Laden.”
In any case, the current circumstance is totally different from that one. The 2000 election was in real doubt for a month because it hung on the result in Florida, where the margin was razor thin and depended on which ballots were accepted in which counties.
By contrast, it’s clear that Biden has enough electoral votes so that he will still be the winner.
The more immediate problem, even beyond the security briefings, is the pandemic.
The exciting progress on at least two of the proposed vaccines that hold the key to halting the scourge makes it even more important to start cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations, especially on the proposed distribution systems.
The fact is the two administrations can’t start cooperating until the Trump appointee running the General Services Administration gives the official go-ahead for the transition to proceed. Without it, Biden will face delays in taking charge of the issue on Jan. 20.
