WASHINGTON — When the 1996 presidential campaign approached, Bill Clinton faced an uphill struggle to win a second term. His biggest legislative proposal, a sweeping health care bill, had failed. His party had lost the House of Representatives to Republicans led by a fiery conservative, Newt Gingrich. Clinton’s poll ratings were sagging.
So he tacked toward the center. He battled Gingrich to a standstill over GOP plans to cut spending on Medicare. He championed modest but popular proposals such as the V-chip, a device to help parents control what their children watch on television. And on Election Day, he defeated Republican candidate Bob Dole by a whopping 8% margin.
In 2012, Barack Obama’s campaign for a second term started out in deep trouble too. Voters were unhappy about the economy’s way-too-slow recovery from the Great Recession. The president’s health care law, derisively called “Obamacare,” was deeply unpopular. The House was back in Republican hands, with radical tea party members demanding big budget cuts.
Obama tried for a bipartisan deal on taxes and spending. But when that effort collapsed, he went on the offensive, attacking the GOP for demanding cuts in Medicare spending. On Election Day, he defeated Mitt Romney by 4%.
Now, at the dawn of the 2024 presidential campaign, history isn’t repeating itself precisely, but it’s rhyming.
Joe Biden is presiding over an economic recovery, but voters are too squeezed by rising costs to give him credit.
His approval rating, 43% in one recent average of polls, is even lower than Clinton’s or Obama’s when their reelection drives began.
Crisis over debt ceiling
Biden faces a pugnacious Republican House majority that wants to undo the legislative achievements of his first two years by forcing a crisis over the debt ceiling.
Not surprisingly, he’s borrowing strategies that worked for Clinton and Obama, a gambit that combines nostalgia and practical politics.
He has attacked Republicans for proposing to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare by requiring Congress to renew the programs every few years.
“If anyone tries to get rid of Social Security or Medicare, I will veto it,” he said at a union hall in Maryland last week.
That was old-fashioned scaremongering. Republicans aren’t proposing the abolition of those popular programs.
But Biden was right on one count: Several GOP legislators, including the chairman of the Senate Republican campaign committee, had argued strenuously for a sunset rule. After Biden’s attacks hit home, they dropped the idea.
Meanwhile, Biden imitated another Clinton move by proposing a list of modest, consumer-friendly measures, including a law to crack down on “junk fees” such as Ticketmaster service charges and hotel resort fees.
Critics deride ideas like that as small ball — minor measures beneath the dignity of a president. But they often turn out to be wildly popular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.