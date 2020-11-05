America is a divided nation — and the presidential campaign only made the condition worse.
Partisanship has spiked. Armed militias showed up at campaign rallies. Gun sales soared.
In New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and other cities, shop owners nailed plywood over their windows. In a Gallup Poll last month, a record 64% of people said they were “afraid of what will happen” if their favored candidate doesn’t win.
This isn’t normal — not in decades, perhaps not since the Civil War.
Even with nearly a quarter-million deaths, and 100,000 infections a day, our most durable problem isn’t the COVID-19 pandemic; a vaccine can solve that. Nor is it the recession; the economy likely will recover once the virus is quelled.
Our biggest challenge is the political polarization that has made the country increasingly ungovernable, no matter who wins.
Polarization has been part of our politics for decades. But under President Donald Trump, it has turned into something worse: delegitimization — the practice of condemning your opponents as un-American, undemocratic and unworthy of respect.
Trump entered politics by questioning President Barack Obama’s legitimacy, suggesting falsely that he might not be a U.S. citizen. This year, he charged — again without evidence — that Democratic nominee Joe Biden was mentally and physically infirm and the puppet of “radical socialists” who “hate our country.”
On the other side, plenty of Democrats believe Trump is a would-be authoritarian who would gladly destroy the Constitution.
At their first debate, Biden called Trump “one of the most racist presidents we’ve ever had,” overlooking the fact that 12 of the first 18 presidents owned slaves.
Existential threat
Many Democrats and Republicans see the other side not merely as political rivals, but as an existential threat. That creates a dilemma: If you think your opponents don’t share a basic commitment to constitutional government, why would you work with them?
That problem won’t disappear once all the votes are counted. With different parties likely to control the House and Senate, partisanship will stand in the way of the next president accomplishing anything.
Here’s what needs to happen:
Step One is making sure the election is seen as legitimate. Partisans on both sides think their opponents are trying to cheat.
A president who wins by underhanded means will rightly appear illegitimate. He may claim a mandate, but he won’t have one.
The runner-up needs to acknowledge reality and give a concession speech — the more graceful, the better.
Step Two is working to bring the country together.
That means a serious attempt to revive bipartisan deal making in Congress, starting where the two parties share similar goals — another economic relief bill to help the country through the pandemic, for example.
It also requires granting your opponents the presumption of legitimacy, no matter how much you dislike their policies.
If the next president hopes to leave a substantive legacy, he should work to stem the tide of polarization that has poisoned our politics, and make America’s government work again.
