Two months ago, as Americans began their summer vacations, the political landscape looked bleak for President Joe Biden and his Democrats.
Inflation was soaring; the president’s popularity was sinking. Political forecasters said a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in November’s congressional election looked almost foreordained. A GOP takeover of the Senate appeared in reach, too, which would doom Biden to two years of partisan gridlock.
By last week, the climate had changed. Biden’s popularity, while still well below 50%, had struggled back toward respectability. Polls from The Wall Street Journal and CBS News suggested that the November election was tightening — not enough to give Democrats much confidence, but enough to throw a scare into Republicans.
In last week’s Wall Street Journal poll, Democrats held a slight advantage, 47% to 44%, when voters were asked which party they favored in the congressional vote — the first Democratic lead all year in The Journal’s surveys.
Pollsters point to several reasons for the shift. Gas prices have eased a bit. Congress rescued Biden’s legislative agenda by passing a sweeping climate and health care bill. And the Supreme Court’s June decision to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing the right to abortion galvanized moderate women and younger voters.
Now add an unusual wild card — the raging reappearance of former President Donald Trump, the most polarizing figure in American politics.
Since his loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Trump has never gone away, of course. Unlike other former presidents, he has not only refused to acknowledge his election loss, he has demanded continued obeisance from his party and plotted a potential comeback.
Back in the arena
As the 2022 congressional campaign has heated up, Trump has roared back into the arena, endorsing GOP candidates who back his baseless claims of election fraud and punishing those who don’t.
Even if he weren’t campaigning, Trump would be in the news thanks to the FBI’s search of his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, for classified documents that he retained, apparently illegally, when he left the White House.
But Trump has tried to turn his problems into a rallying point. On Saturday, at a GOP campaign rally in Pennsylvania, he condemned FBI agents as “vicious monsters” who were following Democrats’ orders “to keep me from returning to the White House.”
The Mar-a-Lago search last month roused Trump and his supporters to fury. The former president denounced it as “an assault on democracy.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of his most ardent cheerleaders, said it was time to “defund the FBI.” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another Trump acolyte, warned that prosecution of the former president would provoke “riots in the streets.”
Not surprisingly, the ensuing legal battles have dominated news coverage for weeks — and have gotten squarely in the way of the campaign message Republican leaders were hoping to promote.
The key to GOP prospects in November isn’t mobilizing Trump loyalists to vote; they’re already energized, said GOP pollster and strategist David Winston. It’s wooing independents and moderate Republicans.
