After a winter of punishing but indecisive battles, Ukraine is preparing a long-promised spring offensive that officials hope will change the course of the war against Russia.
The goal is to break Russia’s hold on southern and eastern Ukraine and convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that his war has become a losing proposition.
U.S. officials say if Ukraine succeeds, Putin could eventually agree to peace talks on terms acceptable to Ukraine. But if Ukraine fails, the conflict is likely to devolve into a long war of attrition — and Putin has declared that in that scenario, time is on Russia’s side.
The war also has a Western front in the domestic politics of the United States and its European allies, which have given Ukraine the military and economic aid it needs to survive.
If Ukraine succeeds, its Western supporters will feel vindicated. If it falls short, political support in the West will erode.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn’t the only leader racing against a clock; President Joe Biden is too.
From a military standpoint, “the longer you wait to [launch the offensive], the harder it will be,” Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military at the Center for Naval Analyses, said last month. “The more time is spent, the more Russian units will be able to entrench.”
Support has weakened
From a political standpoint, time is not on Biden’s side either. Public opinion in the United States and Europe has broadly backed Ukraine, but support has weakened as the war has become longer and more expensive.
Biden has frequently promised that the United States will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia. But that’s a promise he may not be able to keep — and not if he loses his expected reelection bid next year.
Experts say Ukraine’s military offensive may still be weeks away. Much of the country is mired in spring thaw, which turns fields and rural roads into a sea of mud — tough terrain even for armored vehicles.
Bolstered by new tanks and armored troop carriers supplied by the West, Ukraine will try to dislodge Russian forces from the southern and eastern parts of the country.
One likely target will be the Russian-occupied southeastern coast, a land bridge that connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Putin seized from Ukraine in 2014. Severing the bridge “would have a dramatic impact on Russian morale and motivation,” said Douglas Lute, a retired Army lieutenant general who served as U.S. ambassador to NATO.
Some of the Western equipment Ukraine is counting on is arriving only now: heavy tanks from Germany and Britain, along with armored combat vehicles from the U.S. and half a dozen other countries.
The U.S. and the European Union are sending thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition from newly mobilized munitions plants. And the U.S. is providing a new ground-to-ground missile.
That’s not enough, critics complain. The U.S. political calendar has already begun.
But the best chance of bringing the war to an early end — and avoiding a long and more punishing stalemate — is to make sure Ukraine has what it needs to convince Putin he cannot win.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.