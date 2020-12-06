As the days count down to Jan. 20, President Donald Trump, who has rarely seen a norm he couldn’t break, may be tempted to break just one more — and pardon himself before he leaves office in case he is later prosecuted for federal crimes.
If he does, many Americans will react with outrage.
But a self-pardon by Trump, odious as it might seem, could also be a backhanded gift to President-elect Joe Biden, by instantly removing pressure on the new administration to mire itself in a divisive legal pursuit of the former president.
Biden faces a genuine dilemma. A bedrock principle of American democracy is that no man is above the law, not even a president. But if Biden were to move quickly to prosecute the man he just beat in an election, the result would be a partisan brawl that would end Biden’s hopes of restoring a measure of bipartisanship to Washington.
But federal prosecutors in New York and elsewhere have long been looking into allegations of illegal contributions to Trump’s 2017 inauguration and other financial irregularities.
Still, for a Biden Justice Department, prosecuting Trump would come with plenty of problems.
Fairly or not, it would look like “victor’s justice.” Democrats condemned Trump for encouraging followers to chant “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton.
Investigating Trump would continue the vicious cycle under which the Trump administration investigated former President Barack Obama and his aides for purportedly spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign (charges that have never been substantiated).
If the Biden administration subjected Trump to prosecution, Republicans in Congress would race to defend him, if only to maintain the support of loyal Trump voters.
All-consuming spectable
And it would be a divisive, all-consuming spectacle that would get in Biden’s way as he sought to pass legislation and implement his agenda.
Biden has carefully avoided making a choice.
“I don’t think anyone’s above the law,” he told reporters in August.
On the other hand, he said, it is “probably not very … good for democracy to be talking about prosecuting former presidents.”
So, he said, he would leave the decision up to the Justice Department.
A pre-pardoned Trump might help Biden navigate the dilemma by making it difficult to proceed with a prosecution.
While it’s unclear that a self-pardon would be valid, the move would guarantee that things would be messy.
And that issue, says Norman Eisen, a former counsel to House Democrats in Trump’s impeachment who is now a fellow at the Brookings Institution, “would end up in the Supreme Court pretty quickly.”
That would be the Supreme Court in which Trump just installed a 6-3 conservative majority.
Biden might be able to avoid the divisive decision about prosecution entirely by letting, say, New York go first.
The Manhattan district attorney is investigating his family real estate firm, the Trump Organization, on allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
So go ahead, Mr. President, and pardon yourself.
